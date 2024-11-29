Urgent appeal from Hastings area charity that helps homeless and vulnerable people at Christmas

But it now needs urgent help after being let down with food transportation deliveries for the meals and hampers it provides.

Megan Skinner, from the charity, said: “Morrisons has pulled out of delivering the food for our hampers. We urgently need to find a haulage company which would be willing to transport 19 pallets of dried foodstuffs from their depot in Sittingbourne to our in Battle.”

Surviving Christmas has been going for over 30 years, run by a group of volunteer trustees supported by local volunteers.

The charity, which looks after the elderly and those in need, as well as the homeless and lonely throughout the festive period, packed and distributed more than 830 hampers to the most vulnerable in the area last year as well as hosting a special meal and festive entertainment on Christmas Day and Boxing Day at the Salvation Army Hall in the town centre.

The charity provided services, including hairdressers, and visits by medical and mental health professionals. Gifts of hats, scarves, gloves and socks were distributed and showers were available, alongside haircuts and hair-dos over the two-day period.

This year the charity is moving away from the Salvation Army Hall due to rising fees for them to use the facilities.

Megan Skinner said: “We have been fortunate to be welcomed into Battle Abbey, the English Heritage Site at High Street, Battle, for the Hamper Packing Project from Monday 16th December until December 20, with support in fundraising and publicity, at extremely low cost to us, as a charity.

" Access by delivery vehicles will be much easier, parking for volunteers on site at no cost and savings on skip hire - so all in all a great move.

“Our Two Day Project for Christmas Day and Boxing Day, together with our Santa Day for the children on Saturday December 21, will be held at His Place, Robertson Street, Hastings - our grateful thanks for all the help and support offered to Surviving Christmas .

“Whilst our priority is to provide for those in need at Christmas within the community, we also have to ensure that costs are kept as low as possible and fund raising is always a priority. This move will be saving us, this year, over £4,000 in hall hire fees. Our grateful thanks to Battle Abbey and His Place for their support, generosity and understanding of charitable assistance.

“Please be aware that any financial donations will not be accepted at the Salvation Army Citadel, please contact us on 07759 452430 for more information, or email [email protected] or cheques can be sent to HVA, Jackson Hall, Portland Place, Hastings TN34 1QN - thank you in advance for your support.”

If you can help with the food transportation or would like any further information, visit www.survivingchristmas.com or email direct.

Surviving Christmas is always looking for new volunteers.

1 . Surviving Christmas in Hastings on December 26 2023. Surviving Christmas in Hastings on December 26 2023. Photo: JL

2 . Surviving Christmas in Hastings on December 26 2023. Surviving Christmas in Hastings on December 26 2023. Photo: JL

3 . Surviving Christmas in Hastings on December 26 2023. Surviving Christmas in Hastings on December 26 2023. Photo: JL