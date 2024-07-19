Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police officers are ‘urgently’ looking for Brandon, 29, who has been missing from Bognor Regis since 8.20am this morning (Thursday, July 18).

Brandon is believed to be driving a BMW 1 series coupe car registration RF08 UNX. Police say he is 5’ 10”, with short brown dark hair and a beard of the same colour. When he was last seen, he was wearing a t-shirt, black cargo shorts and black trainers.

Members of the public who see Brandon should call 999, quoting serial 343 of 18/07.