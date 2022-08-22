Urgent Mid Sussex Police appeal for missing 30-year-old man from Burgess Hill
Mid Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a man who is missing from Burgess Hill.
They announced on Twitter: “We’re urgently looking for David, missing from Burgess Hill.”
Police said he was last seen at his home address at about 10pm on Sunday, August 21.
They added: “David is 30, olive skinned, 5’ 6”, of stocky build with short, dark brown hair.
“Dial 999 immediately if you see him, quoting 424 of 22/08.”
