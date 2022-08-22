Edit Account-Sign Out

Urgent Mid Sussex Police appeal for missing 30-year-old man from Burgess Hill

Mid Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a man who is missing from Burgess Hill.

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 2:39 pm

They announced on Twitter: “We’re urgently looking for David, missing from Burgess Hill.”

Police said he was last seen at his home address at about 10pm on Sunday, August 21.

They added: “David is 30, olive skinned, 5’ 6”, of stocky build with short, dark brown hair.

Mid Sussex Police said they are urgently looking for David, 30, who is missing from Burgess Hill. Photo: Mid Sussex Police

“Dial 999 immediately if you see him, quoting 424 of 22/08.”

