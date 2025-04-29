Urgent plea for help goes out from West Sussex animal sanctuary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An urgent plea for help is being made by a West Sussex animal sanctuary.

Lotus Lamb and Sheep Sanctuary, a vegan-run animal rescue centre near Henfield, urgently needs funds to relocate more than 200 rescued animals after losing their current home.

The sanctuary has secured new land at Ashington but needs to provide fencing, animal shelters, specialist mud mats, and transportation – costing around £15,500 and has set up a GoFundMe appeal. See https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-lotus-lamb-sheep-sanctuary-move-home?cdn-cache=0

Sanctuary founder Hayley Hubbard says: “Our mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and provide life-long care to animals who have suffered from neglect and abuse, and we strive to find suitable forever homes for those who are adoptable.”

Lotus Lamb and Sheep Sanctuary at Woodmancote needs to raise funds urgently to move rescued animals to a new home in Ashington

The sanctuary is run entirely by volunteers and relies on donations to carry out its work looking after animals in need.

It needs to raise £2,000 to fence the perimeters of its new premises and to section the fields; £3,800 to build large sturdy shelters for the sanctuary’s sheep and pigs; £8,500 for specialist mud mats – with one square metre of matting alone costing £34 – to create safe areas for the animals to stand in all weathers; and £1,200 to hire transport vehicles and cover fuel costs to move the animals to their new home in Ashington.

Says Hayley: “The sanctuary is entirely run by volunteers – there are no salaries to pay, so all money raised goes directly towards caring for our animal residents.

“Every penny we get counts, and donating to us allows us to keep helping our animals live their best lives, and means we can rescue even more in the future.”

Anyone who can donate £34 or more – the cost of 1 square metre of mud mats – has the option to have their name on a wooden plaque on one of the new animal shelters.