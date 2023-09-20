BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Urgent search for missing Crawley girl - Dial 999 if you see her

Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Crawley.
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Sep 2023, 08:24 BST

Sussex Police has asked anyone who sees the teenager, named only as Melissa, to dial 999.

“We are searching for Melissa who is missing from the Crawley area,” a police statement read.

"Melissa is 16, 5ft 4in and has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a full grey tracksuit.

“If you see her, please call 999 quoting serial 1661 of 18/09.”

Police have asked anyone who sees the teenager to dial 999

1. Crawley teenager reported missing

Police have asked anyone who sees the teenager to dial 999 Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:PoliceSussex Police