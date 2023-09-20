Urgent search for missing Crawley girl - Dial 999 if you see her
Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Crawley.
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Sep 2023, 08:24 BST
Sussex Police has asked anyone who sees the teenager, named only as Melissa, to dial 999.
“We are searching for Melissa who is missing from the Crawley area,” a police statement read.
"Melissa is 16, 5ft 4in and has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a full grey tracksuit.
“If you see her, please call 999 quoting serial 1661 of 18/09.”