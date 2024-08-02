Urgent search for missing Eastbourne man last seen in Worthing
Police have asked the public to dial 999 if they see Olaitan.
“We are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Olaitan, who is missing from Eastbourne,” Adur and Worthing Police’s social media statement read.
“Olaitan is 27, around 5ft 8in, and has his hair worn in dreadlocks to his ears.
“He was last seen at around 9am today in the South Street area in Worthing, wearing a sea green and white striped t-shirt, blue trousers and black shoes. He was also seen wearing over ear headphones, and carrying a cardboard box.”
Police said Olaitan has links to Eastbourne, Burgess Hill, Gatwick, Crawley and Worthing, and may travel to these areas both on foot and on public transport.
If you see Olaitan, police said you should call 999, quoting reference 1392 of 01/08.