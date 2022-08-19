Edit Account-Sign Out

'Urgent' search for missing pensioner in West Sussex - Dial 999 if you see him

Police are searching for a pensioner, who has been reported missing from a small area outside Chichester.

By Sam Morton
Friday, 19th August 2022, 8:39 pm

According to Sussex Police, 75-year-old Brian Palmer is missing from the Adsdean area, outside Chichester.

Officers are ‘urgently searching’ for the pensioner, police said.

A spokesperson added: “He is white, balding with thin hair & is wearing a blue check shirt, blue jeans & sandals.

Brian Palmer, 75, is missing from the Adsdean area, outside Chichester. Photo: Sussex Police

“If you see Brian please dial 999 quoting serial 1028 of 19/08.”

