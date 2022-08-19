Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Sussex Police, 75-year-old Brian Palmer is missing from the Adsdean area, outside Chichester.

Officers are ‘urgently searching’ for the pensioner, police said.

A spokesperson added: “He is white, balding with thin hair & is wearing a blue check shirt, blue jeans & sandals.

Brian Palmer, 75, is missing from the Adsdean area, outside Chichester. Photo: Sussex Police

“If you see Brian please dial 999 quoting serial 1028 of 19/08.”