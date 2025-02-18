Urgent warning issued to dog owners after fears of 'poison' in Horsham Park

An urgent warning has been issued after a pet dog ate what appeared to be poison while on a walk in Horsham Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Susie and Allan Peters quickly alerted Horsham District Council and other pet owners when their golden retriever Bonnie vomited ‘green pellets’ after rummaging off the lead in the park.

Susie said Bonnie had been on a walk with Allan in a wooded area near the park’s car park at around 6am yesterday (February 17) when the drama unfolded. “She was with my husband and disappeared off and didn’t come back when called. When she did come back she was licking her lips as if she’d eaten something,” said Susie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A few minutes later she vomited up what looked like green pellets. My husband bagged it up and we rang the vets straight away.”

Bonnie pictured before her ordeal when she ate what is thought to be poison while on a walk in Horsham Park

They rushed Bonnie to Arthur Lodge vets in Brighton Road. “Fortunately they gave her an injection to empty her stomach as there was a lot more in there,” said Susie. “I wanted to warn others in case anyone else’s pup ends up eating any.

"The vet is not sure it’s rat poison but thinks it is poison of some sort as it smelt quite ‘tasty’.

Luckily four-year-old Bonnie was well enough to return home after treatment. “She was so good at the vets. The vet said she was still wagging her tail at them when she was being sick.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham District Council – which owns the park – later put out a message on social media, stating: “We have had reports of a dog ingesting a poison in the vicinity of Horsham Park, towards the North Street/Railway station side, at 6am today.

Bonnie pictured before her ordeal when she ate what is thought to be poison while on a walk in Horsham Park

"This was not a substance put down by our Parks and Countryside team. We recommend dog walkers remain vigilant and keep pets on leads in this area.”

The council has been approached for further comment.