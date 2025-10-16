'Utterly devastating' - Crawley dad who raised more than £65,000 is told there 'are no more treatment options'

A dad-of-three from Crawley who suffers from lung cancer has been given a devastating update, being told ‘there are no more treatment options available’ to him.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Daines was diagnosed with end-stage cancer last year, which spread to his bones. And in an update in December, following five rounds of the strongest chemotherapy available, Lewis said the cancer has continued to spread.

The 36-year-old, who lives in Southgate, is married to Vicky and has three children – Aurelia, 4, Barney, 2, and Wyatt, eight months – and set up a GoFundMe page to help support them. He set a target of £100,000 and has reached £65,424.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The page was set up in May last year and Lewis said at the time: “A few months ago, I developed a persistent cough and went to the hospital. Initially, I was told it was just a chest infection and was given antibiotics. However, a few weeks later, I received the devastating diagnosis of end-stage lung cancer that has spread to my bones. The doctors have told me I may have only seven months left.”

Lewis Daines with son Barney

But in an update on the GoFundMe page this week, Lewis said: “I hardly know where to begin writing this update, because it is one I never wanted to have to share. Many of you have been following my journey closely, lifting me up with your generosity, kindness, and words of encouragement through every step. You’ve been with me through the hope of new treatments, the strength of pushing through endless hospital days, and the quiet moments where I’ve leaned on your support more than you could ever know.

“Sadly, I need to let you all know that the trial tablet I was on has now stopped working. After everything we had hoped for, the cancer has once again found a way forward. I have been told that there are no more treatment options available to me. Writing those words feels like breaking something inside me, but I also know I owe it to you—the people who have given me so much light in the darkest times—to be honest about where I am.”

In the update, Lewis also thanked everyone for their love and support. “This journey has been filled with moments of hope, moments of despair, and everything in between. I’ve fought hard, I’ve held onto every chance, and I’ve tried to face each day with courage, no matter how frightening it has been. What has made all the difference is knowing I’ve never been alone in this fight. You have been here, standing beside me, helping me and my family in ways I cannot ever repay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now, as I face this next chapter, I am reminded that this journey has never just been about the treatments or the hospital appointments—it has been about love, about connection, about finding strength in places I never thought I had it. And it has been about gratitude: for my family, for every day I’ve had, and for each of you who have chosen to walk alongside me.

Lewis Daines with Aurelia and Barney | Picture: submitted

“From the bottom of my heart—thank you. Thank you for the kindness, the donations, the messages, and the unwavering belief in me when things were hardest. Though the road ahead is uncertain, I take comfort knowing I am carried by your support and love.”

Lewis’ brother Matt said: “As you can imagine, this has been utterly devastating for him and for all of us. Lewis has continued to face everything with such courage and we are determined to make the most of the time he has — but we truly need help to do that.”

If you would like to Lewis’ GoFundMe page, please visit it here.