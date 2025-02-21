A seafront hotel, which closed permanently a year ago, has been bought by new owners.

The Chatsworth Hotel, in Carlisle Parade, closed for business on February 9 last year.

The Indian restaurant, Jali, which was based on the hotel’s ground floor, also closed at the same time.

Buckswood School has now bought the former hotel.

It has submitted a planning application to Hastings Borough Council, with the aim of providing short-stay accommodation for international students within a language school operated by the school.

The school’s application was validated by the council on January 23.

A design and access statement submitted by the applicants to the council said: “The building was formerly used as a hotel until February 2024 when the building was vacated by its former owners.

“The building has now been purchased by the applicant with the intention of using it for short-stay student accommodation for Buckswood School. As this is for a similar use to the former hotel use, there are no proposed changes to the internal layout or external appearance of the building.

“There are no proposed changes that we can foresee will affect the context of the development. As this is for a similar use to the former hotel use, there are no proposed changes to the internal layout or external appearance of the building.

“There is no parking area proposed. The site is within 10 minutes walking distance to Hastings train station and directly adjacent to bus stops. Buckswood School also operates a a mini bus service.

“It is proposed to retain the existing pedestrian access to the building which is stepped access via the main entrance located on Carlisle Parade.”