Vacant high street unit in Eastbourne could become 3 new shops
A planning application, submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC), sought permission to divide the former Closs and Hamblin shop, in Terminus Road, into separate units.
The plans, which were submitted in February, have been approved conditionally by EBC, making way for three new stores on the high street.
The conditions state that the development should be commenced within three years; the development should be carried out in accordance with the plans’ approved drawings, and that the external finishes of the development should match those of the existing building.
The application also outlines plans for new shopfronts and windows to be installed.
A previous planning application requesting change of use to all floors was also approved conditionally in 2019.
This secured permission for flexible use of the units for retail, restaurants/cafes or drinking establishments.
To view the full application, see reference 240060 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.
