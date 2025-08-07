'Vampire mosquitoes eating people alive' in Horsham

‘Vampire mosquitoes’ are reportedly ‘eating people alive’ in Horsham.

Scores of people in Southwater and Coolham, as well as in Horsham, say that the insects have never previously been as bad as they are this year.

Residents in Southwater have been particularly badly affected with families all over the village reporting being bitten by the bothersome bugs ‘every night’ for weeks.

Many have taken to social media to share their concerns and seek remedies for the itchy bites. One said: “Our family are being eaten alive. I actually thought my youngest had chicken pox or something a week or so ago.”

Another said: “I noticed that each bite that reacts badly has two puncture marks close together – vampire mozzies or do they just want double strength two shots?”

One family in College Road said: “We are being bitten nearly every night, I bought mozzie light traps but that doesn’t work and put various creams on the bites but that’s not working. Never had this problem before.”

Another in Camelot Close said: “I’ve been bitten to death by them!” And another in the Nutham Lane area said: “We’ve been getting bitten pretty much every night for the past two weeks.”

Another added: “We’re struggling at the moment with them. We live in Eversfield. Never had this before and I’ve lived in Southwater about 30 years. Maybe it’s our proximity to the lakes and the very hot weather.”

Other areas in Southwater where people report being badly bitten include Walmer Close, Charlock Way, Station Road, Dover Close, Nutham Lane, Woodlands Way and Roman Lane.

And a woman in the Tanbridge area of Horsham said: “I got savaged the other night! Massive itchy bites. These mozzies must be on steroids or something this year.”

Many residents have also been sharing deterrents and possible treatments for the insect bites. One recommended: “Try beeswax with lavender … lavender is a great deterrent.”

Several suggest trying Avon Skin So Soft original spray oil. Others urge people to light citronella incense sticks or candles during the evening to deter the mozzies. Others suggest ultrasonic bug repellant devices.

People are also being urged to make sure they have no old or stagnant water in containers in their gardens which could prove ideal breeding grounds for the bugs.