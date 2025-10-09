Vandalism forces closure of West Sussex village Roundhouse

Easebourne residents have been left disappointed after an act of vandalism forced the temporary closure of The Roundhouse, one of the village’s popular community spots.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Easebourne Parish Council confirmed that fencing had been put up around the structure, blocking access until repairs can be made,

Part of Easebourne Parish Council’s quote on Facebook read:“An update on the vandalism to The Roundhouse.

"The Heras fencing has been positioned today so there will be no access allowed to the structure until such a time as it can be repaired.

The Roundhouse in Easebourne.

"The incident has been reported to the Police and we are awaiting feedback.

"We are also awaiting timings from our contractors as to when the work can take place, how long it will take and how much this will cost. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this will cause to those who frequently use and love the Park.

"If anyone has any information about who was responsible or hears of anything about this pointless act of vandalism, please contact the Parish Council.

"Sadly, incidents like this can only result in less funds being available for other facilities and maintenance in the village.”

The Roundhouse, located in Easebourne Park, has long been a place for residents to relax and meet outdoors. The Parish Council’s post has prompted frustration and sadness from locals, many of whom expressed disappointment that such damage had occurred in their community.