Vandals target Binsted's historic church

​A historic church in Binsted was targeted by vandals earlier this week.

​St Mary’s Church in Binsted is a grade II* listed building dating back to the 12th century, which villagers say is at the heart of their community.

Sometime between January 28 and 29, vandals targeted the ancient building, smashing some of the lead windows in the porch, and tearing down its newly-built notice board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said officers have made enquiries about the damage, adding: “a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has spoken with members of the church and crime prevention advice has been given. The matter has been filed pending further developments.”

Damage done to the St Mary's porch. Photo: Mike Tristram.

Resident and church warden Sandra Cooke said the damage has had a real effect on locals, who think the church is a big part of the village’s character and charm.

"It’s sort of strange, really,” she said. “We all know it’s not personal, but we can’t help but feel it was, because we all love our little church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got quite a strong community here. And the church is a real focal point for us as a village. When we have these celebrations, we quite often have them in the church. Last year, when we celebrated the jubilee, we did it here. So it’s used for a lot more than Sunday services.