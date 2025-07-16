Vanners gather for new Sussex Dub & Vanlife Festival 2025, offering a weekend of live music and food

Vanlife will be celebrated at a new festival for Sussex, bringing vanners together for a vibrant weekend of live music and fabulous food.

Worthing Rugby Club will be hosting Sussex Dub & Vanlife Festival 2025, organised by Hey Amigo Event Management to bring vanners and enthusiasts together to celebrate the van lifestyle and party all weekend.

Organisers say: "Our aim is to bring the essence of all vanlife whether you are a full timer, weekend warrior or simply an enthusiast. We are all vanners and it doesn't matter what you drive, it's a state of mind. Join together with us to celebrate what it's really about and educate those who don't understand.

"The festival in West Sussex is the ultimate destination for music enthusiasts, food lovers, and adventure seekers. Immerse yourself in a day of lively tunes, delicious food, and a variety of engaging activities. Our event schedule is designed to keep you entertained from start to finish, creating lasting memories in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere."

This new addition to the festival calendar is running from Friday, August 8, to Sunday, August 10. It will showcase a line-up of live bands from across the south coast, headlined by Fat Freddie and The Queens, the region’s best-known Queen tribute band.

Hand-picked food vendors will be serving up a wide variety of options, from classic festival favourites to specialist dishes catering to all dietary needs, from early morning to late at night. Refreshments will be flowing, too, with the on-site bar run by Worthing Rugby Club.

The family-friendly festival features free circus skills workshops, inflatables, a small funfair, airsoft ranges and axe throwing.

Expect to see self-built vans, live-in van setups and appearances from well-known social media vanlife personalities. The Show & Shine competition on the Sunday will be open to all vehicle types.

Weekend van and camping tickets costs £106.50 for one adult, with an option to add on extra adults and children. Single-day tickets are also available, adult £16.40, child £11.10 on Saturday, adult £11.10, child £8.45 Friday and Sunday. Visit sussex-vanlife.onlineticketseller.com/events/95637 to book.

Pop / punk band Mandark 90's will play Friday with support from The XLNT's. The Queen tribute tops the Saturday line-up, with support from The Wildcat Wailers, Ask The Dog, The Daytonas and Imposter Syndrome. Sunday sees Road to Roma take to the stage, with support from The XLNT's.