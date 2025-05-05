VE Day 80: Worthing kicks off celebrations with street market party

Worthing Town Centre BID held a street market party on Sunday, May 4, from 11am to 4pm, with live performances throughout the day.

The event started with a Royal British Legion and Veterans Association march from 10.30am, ending in South Street Square by 11.30am.

VE Day, May 8, was when the Second World War came to an end in Europe and the long-anticipated news resulted in millions celebrating with street parties, dancing and singing across the country in 1945.

Sunday’s event was the first in a long list planned across the district.

On Thursday, May 8, there will be services at Worthing Town Hall, Lancing Parish Hall and the Shoreham Centre at 9am and VE Day flags will be raised. Mr Peek said this should not be a sombre reminder of the past but a vibrant symbol of a shared journey toward a brighter, peaceful future.

Town crier Bob Smytherman will be delivering a spirited VE Day 80 Proclamation in Lancing, while the mayor of Worthing will read the Proclamation in Worthing and the chairman of Adur in Shoreham.

Beacons across the area will be lit in the evening of May 8 at 9.30pm, in Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham.

The Worthing event starts at 8.30pm with the Salvation Army Band playing as people gather. The beacon has been moved to a new permanent location adjacent to The Seafront Gallery, opposite Augusta Place, to make it more accessible to large crowds.

Veterans and military cadet units will march along the promenade from Steyne Gardens before the VE Day tribute is read and after the beacon lighting, the VE Day song I Vow to Thee My Country and the National Anthem will close the event.

