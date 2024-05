The team get in the spirit if the day

VE DAY at Nyton House started with a traditional Church Service with Father Paul which included hymns and prayers for everyone past and present that have been affected by conflict.

In the afternoon we were treated to wonderful songs from the era sung beautifully by Alice Rees.As our residents love to see the staff enjoying themselves and singing along, we delved into the dressing up box to add a bit of fun to the proceedings.