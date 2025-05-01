VE day celebration in Felpham to reflect on Sussex's contribution to War Effort

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

A VE Day celebration in Felpham is all set to reflect on the area’s considerable contribution to the Allied war effort.

Set to take place on May 10, from 3pm until 7.30pm, this free, un-ticketed event is set to feature live performances, lindy hop dancing and, eventually, the unveiling of a historically significant blue plaque dedicated to all those who helped liberate Europe.

Local organisations, including the Blake’s Cottage Trust, Charlie Charlie 1, Bognor Regis Museum, the RAFA club, will also be present, with several stalls and stands throughout the memorial hall.

Bognor Regis MP Alison Griffiths, as well Mayor Claire Needs will also be in attendance.

It’s all set to kick off at the Memorial Hall in Felpham, a historically significant venue specifically chosen because it was built by public subscription immediately after World War Two.

But it’s not just about celebrating, it’s also about remembrance. Organisers say that paying tribute to the military and civilian personnel who gave their lives and their labour to the war effort will be a big part of the day’s ceremonies.

"The West Sussex coast has been both vulnerable and vital in the history of war in this country,” organisers said. “Many Allied servicemen trained and left from this area for D-Day. Canadian soldiers left for Dieppe and never returned. RAF Tangmere and Ford helped win the Battle of Britain. Bognor endured, as did Felpham, heavy bombing. And let’s not forget the social impact of the war on the civilian residents during this time.

“This is not a celebration of war, it’s a celebration of human spirit, a message that is timeless.”

The full timetable is as follows:

3pm – proclamation, followed by ‘David Hewings (RAFA 381) Remembers, The Rafa Choir

4.00pm – A performance by Felpham Community College

4.50pm – Performances by Cellist Roger Spinner, Elizabeth Godfrey, St Mary’s Church Choir, Felpham

5.40pm – A performance by the Chichester Lindy Hop Dancers

6.30pm – A performance by the Bognor Regis Concert Band

7.30pm – the unveiling of a blue plaque in memory of all the Felpham residents who played their part in the liberation of Europe.