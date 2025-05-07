VE Day display created to honour Worthing D-Day veteran aged 104

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Worthing woman has decorated her home for VE Day to honour her great uncle, who took part in the D-Day landings and still remembers his lost friends at the age of 104.

Sue Gregory has put Union Flags up in her windows and created a scene of Tommy soldiers, lit with solar lights.

Her great uncle, Maurice Rogers, lives nearby at Pentlands Nursing Home, in Mill Road, and Sue wanted to pay tribute to him and his comrades.

She said: "My great uncle is 104 years 8 months and has been living in Pentlands Nursing Home for the past 18mths, still remembering lost friends with tear-filled eyes.

"I feel it is important to remember the sacrifice so many made so long ago for our freedom. But just as importantly, remembering those who came home with all the horrors of war embedded in their memories forever."

Maurice was an infantryman in the 5th Wiltshire Regiment, 43rd Wessex Division, when he took part in the D-Day landings to liberate Europe in June 1944.

Sue said: "On January 20, 1945, in the Breberen area of Germany, near the Netherlands border, he was injured badly enough to end his war efforts. He is now one of a rare few left from that time who witnessed the horrors first hand."