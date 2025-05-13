It was just one of a range of VE Day celebrations which took place in Chichester last week, with a Swing Dance session in The Assembly Room on March 8, a community day on May 10, and a guided walk on May 11, all of which were designed to pay tribute to those who gave their lives during the Second World War.

Falling on March 8, this year’s VE Day celebrations marked 80 years since Nazi Germany surrendered to the allies in WW2, closing the Western Front for once and for all.

The exhibition, which took place from May 8 to May 10, featured a range of items pulled from the city’s wartime past, including rationbooks, posters, information leaflets, gas masks, helmets, newspaper articles, service uniforms and more.

Many of the items were pulled from the personal collection of local historian Chris Butler, who started collecting 35 years ago.

"I just think it shouldn’t be forgotten,” he said. “That generation went through so much. My mum was 11 when the war started, and she’s 96 now – and you just realised how hard it would be to have gone through all of that. I don’t think we realise what they had to go through today, especially things like rationing.

"I remember my mum saying that she never felt full up, she always went hungry.”

He added that, although the war might feel distant for young people today – the stuff of school books and documentaries – the reality is that the war is very much part of our recent history, and the chance to interact with wartime objects gives young people a rare opportunity to engage with its brutal reality.

"It’s there, and they can touch it; it’s not in a book or on the telly. I was only born 14 years after the war; so all of this stuff as still around; old cars and that sort of thing. You’d go in grandad’s shed and it was still there. And I’m glad I started collecting because it’s hard to find this stuff now."

1 . VE day exhibition in Chichester was a portal back to our wartime past Equipment used on the home-front during the Second World War. Photo: Connor Gormley

2 . VE day exhibition in Chichester was a portal back to our wartime past A helmet used by the emergency services. Photo: Connor Gormley

3 . VE day exhibition in Chichester was a portal back to our wartime past It's hoped the exhibition gave young people a chance to engage with the realities of wartime life. Photo: Connor Gormley