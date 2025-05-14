VE Day street party strengthens community in Shoreham road

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 14th May 2025, 13:22 BST
Around 100 people attended a VE Day 80th anniversary street party in Shoreham, with some families celebrating with four generations.

Organiser Katie Westcott said it was the third street party for Crown Road and it proved a great success.

She added: "We organised music, children's games, boules, halfpenny shove, bingo and a raffle. It was lovely to see several generations of families enjoying the sunshine together and has strengthened the sense of community in the road."

Around 100 people attended a VE Day 80th anniversary street party in Crown Road, Shoreham

