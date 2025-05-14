Organiser Katie Westcott said it was the third street party for Crown Road and it proved a great success.
She added: "We organised music, children's games, boules, halfpenny shove, bingo and a raffle. It was lovely to see several generations of families enjoying the sunshine together and has strengthened the sense of community in the road."
1. VE Day street party : VE Day street party
Around 100 people attended a VE Day 80th anniversary street party in Crown Road, Shoreham Photo: Katie Westcott
2. VE Day street party : VE Day street party
Around 100 people attended a VE Day 80th anniversary street party in Crown Road, Shoreham Photo: Katie Westcott
3. VE Day street party : VE Day street party
Around 100 people attended a VE Day 80th anniversary street party in Crown Road, Shoreham Photo: Katie Westcott
4. VE Day street party : VE Day street party
Around 100 people attended a VE Day 80th anniversary street party in Crown Road, Shoreham Photo: Katie Westcott