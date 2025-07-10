Vehicle causes 'significant damage' to toilets at Hastings park
A vehicle has caused 'significant damage' to toilets at Hastings Country Park.
A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: "Due to a vehicle impact that has caused significant damage, the Hastings Country Park Helipad toilets are currently closed.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.
"The nearest public toilets are either at Coastguard Lane, Hastings Country Park or Fairlight Road, Ore Village.'
Hastings Borough Council has been approached for more details. We will update this story as soon as we have more information.
