'Very high' - West Sussex residents given fire safety warning amid increased risk
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Sussex County Council has issued guidance on social media today (Sunday, June 30).
A statement read: “The Met Office is warning that the Fire Severity Index is very high across West Sussex today. This measures how severe a fire could be, if a fire were to break out.
“Please take extra care and follow our top tips.”
These top tips are:
– Don't discard cigarettes in dry areas;
– Don't burn off garden rubbish during hot periods;
– Don't have bonfires;
– Consider having a picnic instead of a barbecue;
– Don't leave barbecues unattended;
– Ensure disposable barbecues have cooled down before discarding;
– If a fire breaks out, call 999
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.