People living in West Sussex have been warned that any fires that break out today could be more serious.

West Sussex County Council has issued guidance on social media today (Sunday, June 30).

A statement read: “The Met Office is warning that the Fire Severity Index is very high across West Sussex today. This measures how severe a fire could be, if a fire were to break out.

“Please take extra care and follow our top tips.”

These top tips are:

– Don't discard cigarettes in dry areas;

– Don't burn off garden rubbish during hot periods;

– Don't have bonfires;

– Consider having a picnic instead of a barbecue;

– Don't leave barbecues unattended;

– Ensure disposable barbecues have cooled down before discarding;