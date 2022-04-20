A British Navy veteran is walking through Sussex today as part of his 7,500 mile charity trek.

Jim Morton, 61, began his marathon hike on April 11, 2021 in his hometown of Penistone in Yorkshire. Since then, he has walked 5,000 miles and will today (April 20) cross the Sussex border and walk through the county for the next 10 days.

Jim said: "I've been planning to do this since the 1970's. It's always been my lifelong ambition and even when I turned 60 it had never left me.

"At a time when everyone was sat at home because of Covid, I thought I'm not going to sit here and wait for God, I'm going to get out of my armchair and do something with my time."

Since April last year, Jim has walked on average twenty miles a day through Scotland and England, visiting every lighthouse along the way.

His wife Sue has organised all of Jim's journey, following her husband every step of the way in the couple's motorhome and booking in campsites and hotels for them to stay in once a day of walking had been complete.

The 61-year-old is raising money or the Gurkha Welfare Trust as they rebuild villages devastated by an earthquake in Nepal 2015.

So far, Jim has raised £19,000 and by the time he completes the challenge and returns home in August, the Yorkshiremen is hoping to have reached £50,000.

Jim started walking this morning from Dungeness Nuclear Power Station in Kent and hopes to be walking into Sussex sometime this afternoon.

