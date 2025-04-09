Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A national charity that made its home in Worthing nearly 100 years ago has confirmed a merger with another veterans charity sharing common goals.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care for Veterans, formerly The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home, and Royal Star & Garter first began exploring the merger proposal in 2024.

The charities were both founded to care for soldiers returning from World War One, Royal Star & Garter on January 14, 1916, under the auspices of the British Red Cross Society, and The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home in 1919 in Roehampton, moving to Worthing in 1933.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The merger came about as the charities have shared values and objectives, with long histories of providing care to the Armed Forces community and an ambition to improve the quality and range of their services.

Andy Cole, chief executive of the Royal Star & Garter group, with Pete Inkpen, Royal Star & Garter’s new director of integration, at Gifford House in Worthing

Confirmation came after the merger was completed on March 31, 2025, expanding the Royal Star & Garter group to four care homes, Worthing, Solihull, Surbiton and High Wycombe.

Andy Cole, chief executive, said: "Our strategy at Royal Star & Garter is to ensure consistently exceptional care is provided for those in the Armed Forces community living with disability and dementia.

"The merger underpins this ambition as our two charities unite, developing and learning from one another to benefit the veteran community, now and into the future. We are privileged to welcome Care for Veterans, its home, residents and staff, into the Royal Star & Garter family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Star & Garter provides care to veterans and their partners living with disability or dementia. It also has services reaching out into the community and nationwide.

Royal Star & Garter group chief executive Andy Cole chats to residents at Care for Veterans after the completion of the merger between the two veterans’ charities

David Williams, Care for Veterans trustee, said: "This merger brings together two charities sharing common goals and values, with expertise in caring for Armed Forces veterans and their families living with disability.

"Combining our skills and strengthening our financial and operational resilience will ensure that high-quality care continues to be provided at our Worthing home. We look forward to beginning this new chapter with Royal Star & Garter.”

Care for Veterans operates from Gifford House, in Boundary Road, Worthing. It provides long-term nursing, rehabilitation, respite and award-winning end-of-life care to ex-Armed Forces personnel who live with disabilities, including acquired brain injury and degenerative neurological conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Star & Garter says it is committed to enhancing the services delivered to veterans and their families at Care for Veterans. It will work on a seamless operational integration over the next two years.