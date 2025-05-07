Veterans gather at closed Morrisons café for VE Day celebration with Littlehampton store's knit and natter group

Guests from the Blind Veterans UK home in Rustington and the Veterans' Volunteer Service in Littlehampton were greeted by the sight of carefully-crafted poppy bollard toppers made especially by the crafters.

Alison Whitburn, the Littlehampton store store's community champion, organised the get-together to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day and she laid on cakes and hot drinks.

There were permanent residents from the home in Rustington as well as veterans from across the UK who are staying there on holiday.

The knit and natter group made gifts for each guest and joined in a wartime sing-song as the party got into full swing.

Alison said: "We invited residents from Blind Veterans UK to the café for refreshments the day before the VE Day 80th anniversary and the knit and batter ladies were there, too, to entertain them."

Littlehampton deputy mayor Alan Butcher joined the party and chatted with the veterans while they tucked into refreshments.

The party was arranged before Morrisons announced the closure of the café in March but Alison was able to organise a small team to make tea and coffee for the guests.

The knit and natter group had been meeting in the café since Alison set it up in March 2022 but last week transferred to a community room upstairs for the Wednesday morning gatherings.

Jenny Power, one of the regulars, said it was important that the group continued because they had become 'family'.

The group regularly makes items for sale to raise money for Morrison's chosen charity, which is currently Marie Curie.

1 . VE Day 80 Veterans from Littlehampton and Rustington at a VE Day celebration at Morrisons with the store's knit and natter group Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . VE Day 80 Gary Hart and the Veterans' Volunteer Service with Littlehampton deputy mayor Alan Butcher Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . VE Day 80 The knit and natter group that was set up at Morrisons in Littlehampton in March 2022 Photo: Elaine Hammond