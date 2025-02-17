Veterans' hub and community cafe opens second all-new site in Bognor Regis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff operating a veterans’ hub and community cafe in Bognor Regis are celebrating, after the grand-opening of an all-new site.

The new branch of Charlie Charlie 1 opened its doors in The Phoenix Centre on Westloats Lane over the weekend, offering tea, coffee, soft drinks, snacks and a warm space to across Bersted.

It comes just 14 months after the grand opening of the cafe’s flagship store, in Bognor Regis town centre, which, staff say, proved so successful, that opening up a second site was a ‘no-brainer’.

"We know this model works. It was the first time we’d done it, but the original flagship model worked so well, we knew it would work here – it was a complete no brainer,” said co-ordinator Matt Cole. “Here, we’re on the other side of Bognor, so we can push our outreach further, but we’re not so far away that we lose touch with the flagship and can’t deliver on our ethos.”

The cafe's second site threw open its doors over the weekend

Attached to Crimsham Farm, which provides educational workshops to children with additional educational needs and supports members of the armed forces, the original cafe doubled as a form of outreach, giving veterans a space through which to access resources and forge community, but staff say its mission has since evolved, and the format is now capable of so much more.

"The ethos is still, and has always been, to help members of the armed forces, but it’s turned into a community payback scheme almost,” Mr Cole explained. “There are so many groups that got involved in Charlie Charlie 1 and, through that, it’s become a safe space for a lot of people – including a lot of blue light services. They use us quite regularly, because we don’t charge them and they don’t queue.

"We are finding there are so many ways w can help the community through Charlie Charlie 1, as that safe space, that warm space. We have a lot of adults with learning disabilities who’ve fallen through the cracks in the care system, and they come to the flagship all the time because they feel welcome. There’s never any pressure. The normal atmosphere of a coffee shop is ‘have your coffee, get out’ – we don’t want that. We want people to feel welcome to stay as long as they want to.”

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, is just as excited for the new space as the staff and, speaking to Sussex World, praised Charlie Charlie 1’s success. “It was lovely to watch how the original shop developed and grew when this team took it on, and I’m just really excited about how they’re looking to grow and develop here. You can just see how vibrant the community is here. So much of the magic of what they do here is bringing people together and watching the magic happen.”

But the hard work isn’t over yet. With the Phoenix Centre branch now up and running for good, the Charlie Charlie 1 team is looking to expand into other parts of Arun District, too, with plans to open similar cafes in Middleton and Barnham in the near future.