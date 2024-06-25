'Veteran's Village' to be created in Horsham to mark Armed Forces Week

By Sarah Page
Published 25th Jun 2024, 15:49 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 15:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A ‘Veterans’ Village’ is to be created in Horsham town centre on Sunday (June 30) to mark Armed Forces Week.

There will be multiple food and drink stalls in the Carfax, a variety of military themed stands and a display of military vehicles.

Entertainment throughout the day will include music from the Free Electric Band on the Carfax bandstand and in Piries Place, a parade to the war memorial, a welcome from Horsham British Legion, a Surrey and Sussex Drum and Bugle Corps display, and an Army Cadets display.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More information is available on the Armed Forces Day website www.armedforcesday.org.uk

The Armed Forces Day flag is raised by Horsham District Council vice chairman Tony BevisThe Armed Forces Day flag is raised by Horsham District Council vice chairman Tony Bevis
The Armed Forces Day flag is raised by Horsham District Council vice chairman Tony Bevis

Have you read? Sussex village pharmacist helps save the life of teenager with ‘sore throat’

Controversial booking system at a Horsham park ‘paddling beach’ is scrapped

The start of Armed Forces Week was marked in Horsham yesterday (June 24) with the Armed Forces Day flag being raised by Horsham District Council vice chairman Tony Bevis at Horsham‘s War Memorial in the town’s Carfax.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.