'Veteran's Village' to be created in Horsham to mark Armed Forces Week

A ‘Veterans’ Village’ is to be created in Horsham town centre on Sunday (June 30) to mark Armed Forces Week.

There will be multiple food and drink stalls in the Carfax, a variety of military themed stands and a display of military vehicles.

Entertainment throughout the day will include music from the Free Electric Band on the Carfax bandstand and in Piries Place, a parade to the war memorial, a welcome from Horsham British Legion, a Surrey and Sussex Drum and Bugle Corps display, and an Army Cadets display.

More information is available on the Armed Forces Day website www.armedforcesday.org.uk

The Armed Forces Day flag is raised by Horsham District Council vice chairman Tony Bevis