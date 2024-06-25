'Veteran's Village' to be created in Horsham to mark Armed Forces Week
and live on Freeview channel 276
There will be multiple food and drink stalls in the Carfax, a variety of military themed stands and a display of military vehicles.
Entertainment throughout the day will include music from the Free Electric Band on the Carfax bandstand and in Piries Place, a parade to the war memorial, a welcome from Horsham British Legion, a Surrey and Sussex Drum and Bugle Corps display, and an Army Cadets display.
More information is available on the Armed Forces Day website www.armedforcesday.org.uk
The start of Armed Forces Week was marked in Horsham yesterday (June 24) with the Armed Forces Day flag being raised by Horsham District Council vice chairman Tony Bevis at Horsham‘s War Memorial in the town’s Carfax.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.