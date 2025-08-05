Vets warn of danger to dogs due to rat poison in Hastings park
In a statement they said: “It has been brought to our attention that there is rat poison in Alexandra Park anywhere between Shonrden Reservoir and Buckshole Reservoir. Please be careful and keep dogs on a lead.
“Signs to look out for if your dog has ingested rat poison are weakness, lethargy, vomiting, throwing up blood, nose bleeds, bleeding gums, blood in the urine or faeces, unidentified bruising over the body and difficulty breathing. If you notice any of these symptoms, seek veterinary advice immediately.
"You can reach us on 01424 757180, or for emergencies outside of opening hours go to Vets Now Eastbourne on 01323 301292.”
A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “Over the weekend, we received reports through social media about concerns of rat poison in Alexandra Park. Following these reports, council officers have carried out thorough inspections of the park and found no poison outside of the secure bait boxes used by Hastings Borough Council. “If you have any concerns, you can report these to our Parks team by calling 01424 451066 or emailing [email protected]. Please call 01424 451999 outside of office hours.”
