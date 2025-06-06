Vibrant Sidley Festival returns this month with Big Top circus show

The event celebrates the community’s creativity and diversity with an unforgettable day full of activities, uplifting performance, local community stalls, a Big Top circus and much more.

Back for its second year, the day will run from 12pm to 6pm and will be jam-packed with family entertainment, live music, dancing, crafting, the Colours of Sidley parade and more.

Compered by local well-known actor Ben Watson, some of the festival’s most highly anticipated activities and performances include: Circus PaZaz – a Big Top circus show full of wonder and excitement;

live music from local artists and bands including Erin Colley, Ukrainian Choir Culbaba Theatre, Yasmien Huband and The Vanderbilts and a hula hooping performance from Xena Flame

There will also be a stage takeover by Creative Sidley Young Creatives alongside the De La Warr Pavilion and a performance from the talented Tornado Twirlstars

Heart of Sidley is working with well-known local events company 18 Hours to produce Sidley Festival, marking the 10th and final year of Big Local in Sidley.

"We're very excited to be back at Sidley Festival for 2025, working with the Heart of Sidley team,” said18 Hours Marketing Officer, Kate Watts. "This event is such a vibrant, fun-packed day showcasing local and national talent, bringing people together to celebrate what makes Sidley special.”

Sidley Festival is a completely free family-friendly event, made possible thanks to generous supporters. For more information about Sidley Festival 2025 please visit www.heartofsidley.co.uk/sidley-festival/

1 . SoW '25 - Polegate - Xena Flame - Hula Hoop Workshop 50 - SLB Photography.jpg Xena Flame - Hula Hoop Workshop. Picture by SLB Photography.jpg Photo: supplied

2 . Sidley Festival Culbaba Theatre Photo: supplied