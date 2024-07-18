Vicar pays tribute to Henfield councillor as community gathers to honour his life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Henfield community gathered to honour the life and legacy of Malcolm Eastwood with a special walk from Henfield Common to Sussex Prairie Gardens.

This event celebrated Malcolm’s many contributions to the local community as a Parish Councillor, District Councillor, and dedicated citizen. His passing was deeply felt by the village, where he was known as a devoted husband, father, and friend to many.

"Malcolm was a dedicated servant to our community," said Canon Paul Doick , former Rector of St Peter's Church, Henfield.

"During the six years he was chairman of the Parish Council, we would often discuss local challenges whenever we met up.

Youngsters taking part in the memorial walk for Malcolm

"Malcolm's passing has left a void in Henfield, and the full church at his memorial service was a testament to the positive difference he made in so many lives. He will be deeply missed and long remembered for his service."

The memorial walk, which took place on the afternoon of July 14th, 2024 raised funds for the charity brainstrust. Malcolm passed away due to a brain tumour. His family chose brainstrust because they needed the type of support it offered.

brainstrust is a UK-based charity dedicated to providing essential support and information to brain tumour patients and their families. With a mission to improve the quality of life for those affected by brain tumours, brainstrust offers a range of services, including emotional support, practical advice and access to expert guidance. By fostering a sense of community and raising awareness, brainstrust strives to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals facing the challenges of brain tumours.