Victorian 'villa' in Eastbourne to be turned into flats with penthouse apartment

Eastbourne Borough Council has conditionally approved plans to turn Hardwick House, in Hardwick Road, into seven flats.

The proposals – submitted by Bedford Park Developments Ltd – outlined plans to demolish a rear extension to the building and construct a new extension.

A roof extension will also be added to allow for the development of a penthouse apartment, according to the plans.

Each home will have two bedrooms and will accommodate four people.

Two further cottages will be built on the land – by the same developers – after planning permission was granted for the rear of Hardwick House.

No on-site parking will be provided for the development, due to the ‘close proximity’ of the town centre, according to the documents.

The plans state: “The site is located in a controlled parking zone so there is plenty of on street parking available and residents can apply for parking permits.

“Secure, covered cycle storage is provided at the lower ground floor for the residents with a new ramped access provided along the northern elevation to facilitate access to street level.”

Two objections were made to the planning application, both outlining concerns of ‘overdevelopment’.

An objection submitted by Meads Community Association said: “While we welcome the intention of the developer to maintain the existing frontage of this last remaining Victorian villa in Hardwick Road, we consider this to be an overdevelopment of the site, recognising that additional planning consent has been approved for two mews-style houses in Wish Road.

"We believe this proposals will have a deleterious effect on this neighbourhood.”

Bedford Park Developments had previously requested planning permission to convert the building into an 18-bedroom HMO.

It received 87 objections due to concerns over safety.

Hardwick House was originally built as one of a number of grand residential ‘villas’ on the road in the Victorian era, before being turned into an HMO.

It then served as a retirement home until April 2022.

The developers said the latest proposals have been ‘carefully designed to reflect the scale and character of the existing buildings’.

For further information about the application, see reference 240320 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.

1 . Victorian 'villa' in Eastbourne to be turned into flats with penthouse apartment View of the front of Hardwick House Photo: EBC

2 . Victorian 'villa' in Eastbourne to be turned into flats with penthouse apartment Artist's impression of the development Photo: EBC

3 . Victorian 'villa' in Eastbourne to be turned into flats with penthouse apartment A view down Wish Road Photo: EBC

4 . Victorian 'villa' in Eastbourne to be turned into flats with penthouse apartment Artist's impression of the proposed cottages in Wish Road Photo: EBC