A battle by walkers and riders to save a ‘vital link’ to the South Downs from closure has ended in victory.

The link – a privately-owned car park at Kithurst Hill near Storrington – was due to close at the end of the month.

But now Horsham District Council has stepped in to save it – to the delight of thousands of local residents who had signed a petition to stop it from closing.

South Downs and Arundel MP Andrew Griffith said: “It’s brilliant news.”

Horsham District Councillor Josh Potts at the Kithurst Hill car park - described as a 'vital link' to the South Downs - which has been saved from closure

West Sussex County Council had maintained the car park for a number of years but announced last year that it could no longer afford to do so.

The South Downs National Park Authority also said it was unable to take on responsibility for the car park which has been regularly used by walkers, horse riders and cyclists to access routes across the Downs and has been hailed as a ‘vital link.’

Closure appeared inevitable when the private owner of the car park said he could not keep it open without help with its maintenance.

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council said: “Without any organisation agreeing to take on the responsibility for the car park the private landowner would have to close the facility to the public. This would cause significant parking and access problems on the narrow lane leading up to Kithurst Hill and could result in trespassing, damage to crops and potential harm to livestock.”

Horsham Council cabinet member for the environment and rural affairs Josh Potts said: “I am delighted that as a council we are in a position to take on the responsibility of this key facility. This means that Kithurst Car Park won’t be closing at the end of the month.

“The closure of this car park would have had a devastating effect on the local community and the local visitor economy, as it is widely used by so many people including local families, dog walkers, horse riders, cyclists and tourists.

"It cannot be overstated how important the continued access to this beautiful spot is for people’s mental and physical health.

“I’d like to thank the huge public support and all the groups and people who use it. And I’d like to give particular thanks to actor Hugh Bonneville, Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex, and Andrew Griffith MP who both gave their full support to the campaign.

“We have saved Kithurst Car Park to help continued access to our beautiful South Downs!”

Andrew Griffith said: “Kithurst Hill Car Park is a lifeline for thousands of people who rely on the link to access the outstanding natural beauty around us on the South Downs and I am pleased the community’s voice has been heard.

“The campaign has had my full support since the start, and this victory is a testament to the community who put their full weight behind it.”