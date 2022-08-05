VIDEO: ‘Brave’ teens call RNLI after spotting elderly couple stranded at sea in Hastings

Thanks to the call the RNLI were able to rescue the swimmers from the rocks.
The group, consisting of eight teenagers, have been honoured by the RNLI for their ‘brave actions’ and ‘quick-thinking’.
An RNLI spokesperson said: “When a group of teenagers spotted two sea swimmers in difficulty, they made the right call by dialling 999 and asking for the Coastguard.
“Thanks to their quick-thinking, RNLI Hastings Lifeboat Station were able to rescue the swimmers from the rocks. All eight teenagers have since been honoured for their brave actions.”