VIDEO: ‘Brave’ teens call RNLI after spotting elderly couple stranded at sea in Hastings

Thanks to the call the RNLI were able to rescue the swimmers from the rocks.

The group, consisting of eight teenagers, have been honoured by the RNLI for their ‘brave actions’ and ‘quick-thinking’.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “When a group of teenagers spotted two sea swimmers in difficulty, they made the right call by dialling 999 and asking for the Coastguard.

A new video released by the RNLI reveals the moment a group teenagers spotted an elderly couple stranded in the sea in Hastings and called the coastguard.