VIDEO: Brighton and Hove council meeting halted after rain pours through the ceiling at Hove Town Hall

Councillors were in the middle of debating a planning application when the deluge broke through the wooden ceiling of the council chamber last night (Wednesday, June 8).

Planning Committee chair councillor Leo Littman announced the meeting was abandoned as councillors rushed to unplug electronics as water poured onto electrical sockets embedded in the chamber floor.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Water started cascading through the ceiling just before 6.10pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 8), four hours into the Planning Committee session.

The rain left puddles on the floor as council officers attempted to catch as much as they could in recycling bins

The rain left puddles on the floor as council officers attempted to catch as much as they could in recycling bins.

Water came through the ceiling for three minutes before it eased to a drip.

Council officers confirmed the issue had occurred during extremely heavy rain in the past.

The incident occurred as councillors debated office space company Platform 9’s proposals to install decking at the front of the town hall.

The Platform 9 decision and the remaining two items of the committee’s business will be added to the July planning agenda.