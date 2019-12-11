VIDEO: Gingerbread village wins festive window display competition in Seaford

Shopfronts throughout Seaford dusted off the tinsel and rolled out the Christmas lights to take part in the town’s Best Dressed Window competition in a bid to see who had could come up with the most festive window display.

Only one shop could come out on top, however, and, this year, Be Creative, a Crafts shop on Sutton Park Road emerged victorious with this gingerbread recreation of Seaford’s town centre.

Even though the gingerbread village came out on top, it took a lot of work, and a lot of ingredients, to create. To create her piece de résistance, Terri Simmons and her team at Be Creative had to use 39 eggs, 7.6 kilos of flour, 3 kilos of butter, 51 tablespoons of sugar, 51 tablespoons of mixed spice, 35 teaspoons of baking powder, 5 kilos of icing sugar and 1 kilo of isomalt.

Not only was it a challenge of Great British Bake Off proportions, the gingerbread village also tested the team’s artistic skills. The painting which serves as a scenic backdrop for the gingerbread village was touched up and expanded by a group of art students so that it would fit the display.

Talking about the display, and her shop’s victory, Terri said: “It was just fun to do- it brings a lot of people to the shop window and makes them smile, which is really nice.”

The Best Dressed Window Competition was only one part of Seaford’s Christmas Magic celebrations, which can find out more about here.