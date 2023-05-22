This resident’s CCTV has captured unexplained footage which has left him puzzled.

The owner of the house, who sent us the footage, noticed that cardboard had moved from the side of the bin and was sitting in the driveway the next morning before the bin collection.

He watched the video to see if there was any obvious wildlife or sign of the wind blowing on the clip taken in Essenden Road, St Leonards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I noticed that cardboard had moved from the side of the bin and was sitting in the driveway the next morning before the bin collection.

CCTV image taken in Essenden Road, St Leonards

"Out of curiosity he watched the footage back to see whether it was a fox or badger playing around, but the whole thing looks a bit strange if you look closely at the footage.