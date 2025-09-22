Video of Hastings lifeboat in rough seas goes viral

A video of Hastings RNLI lifeboat returning to shore in choppy seas went viral on Facebook, attracting more than 69,000 views and 850 reactions in less than a week.

The relief Shannon class lifeboat RNLB Ruth and David Arthur’ was returning to Hastings RNLI lifeboat station during the evening of September 13 , and a video of it returning to shore can be seen at www.facebook.com/Hastingslifeboat.

Paul McCleery, Hastings RNLI Coxswain, said: “We were asked by Solent Coastguard to locate and assist a kite surfer who had been reported to be possibly in trouble and heading out to sea by the local RNLI lifeguards. We launched and located him quickly. The kite surfer assured us he was fine and not in need of assistance.

“The weather was a Force 5 south westerly which means a little bit of chop outside of the harbour. Some good helming got the boat back into the harbour and on to the beach where our volunteer shore crew were able to safely recover the lifeboat.”

Hastings lifeboat survived a 'knockdown' in Storm Ciara in 2020. You can watch a video of that on Youtube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nOOk7SUt4Q.

