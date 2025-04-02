VIDEO: Residential fire near Chichester sparks emergency response
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Addressing residents on X, formerly Twitter, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “we're currently at the scene of a fire at a domestic property close to the A285 / Thicket Lane area of Boxgrove near Chichester. Five fire engines are in attendance
“If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed. Avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”
Later, in an update issued to Sussex World, a spokesperson added: "Yesterday (1 April) at 7.31pm we responded to a fire at Thickett Lane in Halnaker.
"Joint Fire Control sent five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene.
"Upon arrival crews were confronted with a fire involving an annex roof.
"Firefighters quickly got to work to bring the fire under control and to prevent it from spreading to the adjoining property.
"The fire, which was of accidental ignition, was safely extinguished using hose reels, jets and thermal imaging cameras.
"Fortunately there were no casualties."