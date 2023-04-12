Edit Account-Sign Out
VIDEO: Residents praise Bishop Palace Gardens in Chichester amidst calls for more volunteers

Chichester residents have praised Bishop Palace Gardens amidst calls for more volunteers from gardeners.

By Connor Gormley
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:46 BST

The area, described as a ‘lush oasis’ hidden away in the centre of the city, dates back to 1147, and most of the work that goes into maintaining it is done by a team of volunteers with support from a council-hired gardener.

Working in the garden on Monday and Wednesday mornings, many of the volunteers are over 70, and say they could do with a few extra hands to help trim the grass and maintain the hedges.

Their hard work, alongside the rewards of a recent refurbishment which saw water features, new seating and a pergola walk added to the area, hasn’t gone unnoticed though – as videographer Henry Bryant discovered when he visited the gardens yesterday.

Bishop Palace Gardens, in ChichesterBishop Palace Gardens, in Chichester
Bishop Palace Gardens, in Chichester

"I try to come here as much as possible, maybe about once or twice a month,” visitor Jane Dall told him. “It’s such a beautiful place to come, so I hope people do volunteer. I’ve come here and I just love it, and I just think whoever does the work here has done a fantastic job. You come out from the hustle and bustle of the city centre and you come in here and you can just escape all of that. It’s a moment of tranquillity, of peace and calm. I love it.”

To find out more about Bishop Palace Gardens, which lie near Chichester Cathedral in the city centre, visit chichestercathedral.org.uk. The gardens are open 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

