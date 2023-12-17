Saltdean Lido’s iconic neon sign has been turned on for the first time since the outbreak of World War II.

A video submitted to the paper by photographer Eddie Mitchell shows the beautiful display on Saturday night, December 16.

Tickets were available via www.saltdeanlido.co.uk for guests to enjoy festive food, drink and music at two switch-on events on Friday and Saturday, December 15-16.

Saltdean Lido said on its website that it had lovingly recreated the original sign 84 years after it was removed.

In the video footage from Saturday, Derek Leaver, chairman of the Save Saltdean Lido Campaign, said: “Thirteen years ago there was an application to the council to fill in the pool and build a block of flats on this site. The community came together and formed the Save Saltdean Lido Campaign. We opened the pool in 2017.

“We then needed more funding to restore the building that was falling apart. It’s a grade II* listed building. We managed to get some lottery funding but that covered about half of the cost. It’s taken us quite a while to get to the point where we had enough money to match the lottery funding to start the construction work. That started about two years ago now, two days ago we signed off the main construction side.”