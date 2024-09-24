Paul Bromley, Community Rail line officer at Southeast Communities Rail Partnership spotted the bird and took this video footage of it as it walked alongside passengers through the carriage.

At one point, the seagull can be seen walking underneath the seats.

The bird, with a bit of encouragement from Paul, got off the train at St Leonards Warrior Square station, walked along the platform and flew off.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Paul messaged Southern Rail, and said: “Hi @SouthernRailUK - just to let you know I caught this fare dodger who boarded the 1525 service to London Victoria at Hastings station.

“With a little encouragement from me, he got off at St Leonards Warrior Square. He seemed in a bit of a flap and passengers gave him the bird.”

1 . Seagull on train 1.jpg The seagull on the 3.25pm service from Hastings to London Victoria. Picture: Paul Bromley, Community Rail line officer, Southeast Communities Rail Partnership Photo: Paul Bromley

