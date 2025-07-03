Video footage shows flooding in a residential road after a water main burst in Eastbourne.

A burst pipe was discovered in Croxden Way yesterday (July 2).

Claire Smith shared this video (embedded in the article) which shows water pouring out of the pipe and flooding people’s gardens.

Flooding in Croxden Way. Still from video submitted by Claire Smith.

Local residents lost their water supply at about 5.30pm, according to Claire.

South East Water has confirmed the leak has been repaired, and water supplies have been restored.

Ben Hewes, Distribution Manager for South East Water, said: "Work to repair a leak in Croxden Way, Eastbourne was completed overnight last night (July 2).

“We know leaks are frustrating and urge our customers to report them through our website whenever they see one - https://aqualerter.southeastwater.co.uk/.”