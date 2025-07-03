Video shows flooding in Eastbourne road following burst pipe
A burst pipe was discovered in Croxden Way yesterday (July 2).
The incident happened as thousands of residents were already without water following a burst main just outside of Eastbourne.
Claire Smith shared this video (embedded in the article) which shows water pouring out of the pipe and flooding people’s gardens.
Local residents lost their water supply at about 5.30pm, according to Claire.
South East Water has confirmed the leak has been repaired, and water supplies have been restored.
Ben Hewes, Distribution Manager for South East Water, said: "Work to repair a leak in Croxden Way, Eastbourne was completed overnight last night (July 2).
“We know leaks are frustrating and urge our customers to report them through our website whenever they see one - https://aqualerter.southeastwater.co.uk/.”
