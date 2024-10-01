Video shows shocking aftermath of suspected lightning strike in Petworth Park
First shared on September 23,the video shows the still-smoking remains of one of the park’s trees, which appears to have been cut in half by a storm the previous night.
Petworth Park consists of a 17th century estate containing an extensive collection of fine art, and more than 700 acres of deer park. It is cared for by the National Trust, which has been contacted for comment in the aftermath of the storm. This would not be the first time freak weather has damaged the country grounds, however.
The estate’s walking trails take guests past dozens of ancient trees, one of which – a 285-year-old sweet chestnut tree – was felled during the great storm of 1987, and now serves as a valuable habitat for wildlife, flora and creepy-crawlies.
