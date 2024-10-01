Video shows shocking aftermath of suspected lightning strike in Petworth Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pictures and videos sent by West Sussex resident Debbie Weller show the shocking aftermath of a lightning strike in Petworth Park.

First shared on September 23,the video shows the still-smoking remains of one of the park’s trees, which appears to have been cut in half by a storm the previous night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petworth Park consists of a 17th century estate containing an extensive collection of fine art, and more than 700 acres of deer park. It is cared for by the National Trust, which has been contacted for comment in the aftermath of the storm. This would not be the first time freak weather has damaged the country grounds, however.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The estate’s walking trails take guests past dozens of ancient trees, one of which – a 285-year-old sweet chestnut tree – was felled during the great storm of 1987, and now serves as a valuable habitat for wildlife, flora and creepy-crawlies.