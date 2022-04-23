VIDEO: The most adorable ducklings are filmed swimming along the River Lavant in Chichester

There have been times in the great history of Chichester when having a river running through it has caused heartache as water levels have risen and even burst the banks.

But the River Lavant, now flowing with graceful ease through the city, has never looked prettier nor sung of the arrival of spring with a sweeter voice.

These ducklings, photographed where the river winds near St Pancras, certainly give testimony to that.

According to Wikipedia, the River Lavant is a winterbourne that rises at East Dean and flows west to Singleton, then south past West Dean and Lavant to Chichester.

From east of Chichester its natural course was south to the sea at Pagham, but the Romans diverted it to flow around the southern walls of Chichester and then west into Chichester Harbour.