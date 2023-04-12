As part of our campaign to make Sussex the most dog-friendly county in the country, I took my dog on a day out to Lewes to see how welcoming it is to our four-legged friends – and I wasn’t disappointed.
Dolly, a three-year-old Romanian Rescue, goes most places with me.
Being a high-energy dog who absolutely loves people, she is always more than happy to come out on trips with me, no matter how tiring, as it almost definitely guarantees her getting fuss and treats from strangers.
Did we miss your four-legged friend’s favourite place to visit in Lewes? Get in touch and let us know where we should visit next: [email protected]
Photo: Megan Baker
We started our trip by heading to the Needlemakers, a shopping centre filled with independent businesses. Photo: Google
We felt immediately welcomed by the water bowl placed just inside the door. This is always a happy sight for dog owners on a long walk or a warm day, and a sign that dogs are very welcome there, so we were excited to have a browse. With the variety of unique, independent businesses on offer, the Needlemakers is a must-see for anyone on a day out, even with your dog in tow! Photo: Sam Pole
After this, it was time for some breakfast. I wasn’t completely sure where would be suitable for us as I always find it a bit risky taking dogs somewhere with food if I’m not 100 per cent sure they’re allowed in, plus me being vegan usually makes eating anywhere that much more difficult! So a quick Google search led us to Fuego Lounge which ticked all our boxes. There were at least four other dogs in there when we arrived and the staff were welcoming and friendly to all of them. Photo: Sam Pole