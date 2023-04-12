4 . Dog-friendly day out in Lewes

After this, it was time for some breakfast. I wasn’t completely sure where would be suitable for us as I always find it a bit risky taking dogs somewhere with food if I’m not 100 per cent sure they’re allowed in, plus me being vegan usually makes eating anywhere that much more difficult! So a quick Google search led us to Fuego Lounge which ticked all our boxes. There were at least four other dogs in there when we arrived and the staff were welcoming and friendly to all of them. Photo: Sam Pole