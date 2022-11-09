View pictures of amazing skate stunts at Hastings Source competition

The big event, which tied in with SkateBoard GB, also saw the launch of a new skate store at Source. There was £3,000 prize money up for grabs in the competition with a special prize for the best trick.

George O'Neill won first place in the men’s competition, with Tay Cunningham coming second and Harry While in third place. The female competition was won by Miriam Nelson with Olive Newman coming second and Lilly Strachan in third place. The best trick prize went to Lola Tambling.

