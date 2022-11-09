Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

View pictures of amazing skate stunts at Hastings Source competition

Some of the best young skaters in the country arrived in Hastings on November 5 to take part in the 1066 Welcome event.

By Andy Hemsley
37 minutes ago

The big event, which tied in with SkateBoard GB, also saw the launch of a new skate store at Source. There was £3,000 prize money up for grabs in the competition with a special prize for the best trick.

George O'Neill won first place in the men’s competition, with Tay Cunningham coming second and Harry While in third place. The female competition was won by Miriam Nelson with Olive Newman coming second and Lilly Strachan in third place. The best trick prize went to Lola Tambling.

Have you read? View 37 pictures of Battle Bonfire.

Have you read? This is when you can meet Father Christmas in Hastings Old Town

1. Skate event

Dannie Carlson

Photo: John Paz

Photo Sales

2. Skate event

Rio Obyrne

Photo: John Paz

Photo Sales

3. Skate event

Diggs English

Photo: John Paz

Photo Sales

4. Skate event

Olive Newman

Photo: John Paz

Photo Sales
HastingsHastings Old Town
Next Page
Page 1 of 4