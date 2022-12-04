View pictures of Bexhill big Christmas lights switch-on
Father Christmas arrived in Bexhill on Friday to light the town up for Christmas.
As well as the special switch-on ceremony people were able to enjoy a Christmas market, traditional carol singers, a piped band and late night Christmas shopping.
Children also took part in a colourful light parade.
This year’s event was sponsored by internet service provider Lightning Fibre, which made a ‘significant four-figure donation’ to the festive evening.
Hazel Timpe, Director at Light Up Bexhill, said: “It’s great to see a new, local business supporting events like this and we’re very grateful for their help”.
Rob Reaks, Lightning Fibre head of sales and marketing, added: “Lighting Fibre is delighted to play our part in supporting the town, and we wish everyone in Bexhill a bright and Happy Christmas.”
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.