View pictures of Normandy Food Festival taking place in Hastings today

Food and drink producers from Normandy, in France, are stopping off at Hastings during a tour of the country.

Immediate past Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden went along to meet the producers and open the event today and people can visit until 7pm this evening.

The Normandy Food Tour see the best food, drink and music from our closest French neighbours on offer at the Stade Open Space on Friday April 29 from 12 noon - 7pm.

A demo stage will see a schedule of fabulous French and local chefs, including Clementine Yonnet and François Eustace, cook up traditional and innovative cuisine including ‘Escalope à la Normande’, Teurgoule rice pudding along with the universally loved brioche.

Free to attend masterclassses will cover cidre, calvados, cheese and sweets and a cheese tasting will tick off classics like Camembert, Neufchatel and Isigny Mimolette.

There is also be a 70 minute live french music show with musicians performing on top of a music truck.

Have you read? Hastings Jack in the Green: Everything you need to know

1. The Normandy Food Tour 2022 visits Hastings Old Town 29/4/22. SUS-220429-131636001 Photo Sales

2. The Normandy Food Tour 2022 visits Hastings Old Town 29/4/22. SUS-220429-131550001 Photo Sales

3. The Normandy Food Tour 2022 visits Hastings Old Town 29/4/22. SUS-220429-131517001 Photo Sales

4. The Normandy Food Tour 2022 visits Hastings Old Town 29/4/22. SUS-220429-131447001 Photo Sales