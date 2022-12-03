View pictures of the Heart of Sidley Christmas event

The community came together at Sidley in Bexhill last Thursday for the popular Heart of Sidley festive event and lights switch on.

People gathered outside the New Inn to watch the lights being switched on at 4.30pm before heading to Freedom Church and Hall for the festive event to enjoy seasonal activities and refreshments between 5pm and 7pm.

Heart of Sidley mascot Sid was there to bring a smile to the youngsters attending. There was musical entertainment and the event was attended by Bexhill Mayor Paul Plim.

Heart of Sidley is a community partnership set up with the aim of applying for funding to improve the area and create opportunities in the local community.

It is supported by a Big Local representative and two locally trusted organisations, Optivo and Rother Voluntary Action.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

